Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,932 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

NYSE TMO opened at $335.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

