Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,703 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

