Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE UNP opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

