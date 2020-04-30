Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 55,000 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

