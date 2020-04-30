Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $97.86 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

