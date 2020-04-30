American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.23. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

