Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,435 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $516.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.38 and a 200-day moving average of $399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $1,842,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

