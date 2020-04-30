Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

