Cwm LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $17,284,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

IGM opened at $235.87 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $271.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

