CX Institutional Buys 6,716 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

