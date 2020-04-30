Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), 3,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.67).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.09. The stock has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.24.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

