Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

QSR stock opened at C$70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.70. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

