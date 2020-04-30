Cwm LLC Invests $4.73 Million in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 431,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.30% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

