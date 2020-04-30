Cwm LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

