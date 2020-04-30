Cwm LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

