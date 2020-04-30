Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of WM stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.