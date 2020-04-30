Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is set to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

