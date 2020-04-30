Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ZTS opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

