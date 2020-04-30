Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,932 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

