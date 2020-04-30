Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.