Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

