TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 76,898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

TJX stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

