Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

