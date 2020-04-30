Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What are CEFs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc.
Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc.
Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,932 Shares of Prologis Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,932 Shares of Prologis Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in BP plc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in BP plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report