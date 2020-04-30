Cognios Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 55.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 107,738 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 323.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.47.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.00. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

