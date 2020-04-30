Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $8,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

