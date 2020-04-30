Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $337.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.