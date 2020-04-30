CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.