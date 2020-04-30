CX Institutional Has $1.43 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1,995.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,696 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of IP opened at $36.52 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

