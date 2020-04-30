CX Institutional Grows Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19,012.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

SYSCO stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.