CX Institutional Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,361.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

