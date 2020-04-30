Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

FNV opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

