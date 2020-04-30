Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

