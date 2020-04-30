Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $138.96 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

