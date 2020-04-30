Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.