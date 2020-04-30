Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $411.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.