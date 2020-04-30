Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 62,868 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $288.63. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.08. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.