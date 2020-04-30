Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

