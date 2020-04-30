Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

