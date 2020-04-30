CX Institutional Purchases 11,064 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 110,640.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $230.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

