iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $17.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

