CX Institutional Buys 24,924 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.