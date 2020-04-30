Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,896,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

