iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.