Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

