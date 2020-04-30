Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,043.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

