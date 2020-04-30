Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Chevron stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.