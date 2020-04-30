Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

