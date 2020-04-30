BidaskClub Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

