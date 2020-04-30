Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.